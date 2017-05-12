Police Question Siddiqui For Objectionable Remarks Against Swati Singh

Lucknow: Taking a jibe at the recent spat between BSP supremo and her former confidant Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Swati Singh, minister in Yogi Adityanath government on Friday said the corruption in BSP stands exposed after Siddiqui released audio clip ‘exposing’ Mayawati.

Speaking to ETV in Barabanki, Swati Singh, junior minister in UP Government, said, “One thing was clear from the quarrel between Mayawati and Siddiqui that both of them exploited each other. The corruption game in the BSP is now coming out.”

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have already shown such people where they belong. And I am sure corruption will be curbed only when such politicians are completely out of the system,” she added.

Swati Singh is the wife of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, who had made objectionable remarks against BSP Supremo Mayawati, following which he was expelled from the party for six years.

After the expulsion, Siddiqui had led a massive protest in Lucknow and made sleazy remarks against Swati Singh and her daughter. Singh had filed a complaint against Siddiqui at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

The Bharatiya Janata Party came in support of Swati Singh and launched a campaign “Beti Ke Samman Mein, Bhajapa Maidan Me.” Swati Singh was then made UP BJP’s women wing president and given ticket from Sarojni Nagar constituency in Lucknow.

On Friday, expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui reached Hazratganj Police Station for questioning in the objectionable remark case against Swati Singh.