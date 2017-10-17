Cops Refuse Guard of Honor to Rajnath Singh After WhatsApp Rumour

: Over 250 policemen, including those who were supposed to give a guard of honour to Union home minister Rajnath Singh, didn't show up on duty in Rajasthan on Monday. The police force went on a mass leave voluntarily after a rumour spread on WhatsApp that a government order would reduce their pay scale.Ashok Rathod, the Jodhpur police commissioner, said that policemen went on the leave on their own. "It was not a sanctioned leave. They absented themselves from duty... some of them were part of the guard of honour, but they refused to report for duty. We had to replace them with other policemen."The commissioner said that the issue was serious in nature, adding that action will be taken against those guilty. The WhatsApp message that went viral said that the new order would reduce policemen's pay scale from the existing Rs 24,000 to Rs 19,000.Gulab Chand Kataria, home minister Rajasthan, said that government hadn't ordered any reduction in the pay scale of any government employee. "A proposal to the effect is with the cabinet, but no employee should believe in these rumors," he said.Rajasthan DGP Ajit Singh said any indiscipline would not be condoned. "There are rumours pertaining to salary cut issue. We have provided our view to the government. People should not act in a way that hurt the dignity of profession." The DGP, later, wrote a letter, clearing the air on the rumour.Rajnath inaugurated a regional training centre of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Jodhpur on Monday. Singh inaugurated the centre for the Western Zone at Bhadwasiya.During his short visit, officials briefed him about the programmes carried out at such centres.The Union minister was welcomed at the Jodhpur airport by BJP leaders and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.