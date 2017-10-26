Counterfeit Stamp Paper Scam Kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi Dies in Bengaluru Hospital

Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in the counterfeit stamp paper scam, reportedly died in a Bengaluru hospital on Thursday.Telgi was on the ventilator after suffering a severe case from meningitis.Telgi (56) died around 3.55 pm at the Victoria Hospital, where he was admitted with meningitis a few days ago, police told PTI.According to the doctors, the high-profile convict was on ventilator and life support after multi-organ failure, and was in a critical state.Meningitis is an acute inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, known collectively as the meninges.Telgi was arrested in Ajmer in November 2001 and has been suffering from diabetes and hypertension for over 20 years, besides other ailments, including AIDS.He was serving his term in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru after being sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in multi-crore fake stamp paper racket.A whopping fine of Rs 202 crore was also imposed on him. Recently, Telgi was in thick of controversy when former DIG (Prisons) D Roopa alleged that prison authorities were giving him preferential treatment in the prison.