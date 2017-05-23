Court Asks CBI to Act Against Tytler For False Passport Information

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday directed the CBI to take action against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for allegedly furnishing false information before the passport office while applying for renewal of the document.

Special judge Bharta Parashar said, “Though, an FIR should be registered, I am leaving it to the agency (CBI) to take any action as it may deem appropriate.”

The court also handed over Tytler’s passport to the CBI. The matter came into light after Tytler withdrew from the court his application seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his passport.

The court noted that he has already received the renewed passport and asked the CBI to probe how he had procured it without an NOC.

The CBI then informed the court that Tytler had falsely submitted before the passport office that no criminal case was pending against him.

Thereafter, the court issued summons against the Congress leader and directed him to appear before it later in the day.

Tytler followed the court orders and submitted before it that a clerical mistake was committed in the application to the passport office.

However, the court said, "when you received the passport, you should have realised that there was something wrong since the NOC was still pending before the court."

"If it was a clerical mistake, you should have approached the authorities and submitted the passport and informed about the mistake done earlier in the application.

"However, after getting the passport, you simply preferred to withdraw the application without showing the true and entire picture to the court," it said and directed the agency to take appropriate action.

During the arguments, the investigating officer in the matter urged the court that action should be taken against Tytler as he had "knowingly furnished wrong information".