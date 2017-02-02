New Delhi: Delhi Police was on Thursday directed by a court to file an action taken report (ATR) on a criminal complaint seeking lodging of FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his brother-in-law and a public servant for alleged irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra asked the police to file the ATR by February 6, the next date of hearing.

The court also directed the accounts of the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) be freezed or preserved.

The court was hearing the complaint filed by Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), in which officers of the Delhi government's PWD, Kejriwal and his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, were accused of corruption and an FIR was sought to be lodged against them for alleged offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under IPC.

Advocate Kislay Pandey, who filed the plea on behalf of the complainant, alleged "deep-rooted corruption" and said the

documents showed no material was actually purchased for completing the work in Delhi.

The complainant claimed the documents showed no materials were actually purchased and papers in this connection were "concocted and forged" by them, causing a loss of over Rs 10 crore to the public exchequer.

He has alleged that the role of the chief minister must be investigated as he had allegedly caused substantive gains to

Bansal and others by using his influence.

The plea has also sought prosecution of P K Kathuria, the then executive engineer in PWD, claiming he had connived with

other government officials and abused his position to obtain huge money for himself, Bansal and others.

It has alleged that Bansal operated through several dummy firms to obtain government contracts in connivance with several senior officials of PWD, which never got executed "whereas shockingly all the payments have been cleared under the pressure of Kejriwal".

Besides lodging of FIR, the complaint has also sought the court's direction to call for a status report from the police, monitoring of the probe and a status report from CBI on a complaint given to them on January 9.