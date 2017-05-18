DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Court Frees Man of Rape Charge, Says Woman Was Mature Enough
The judge said that an FIR is a vital piece of evidence and a delay sometimes gives complainant an opportunity to fabricate facts.(Representative image)
New Delhi: A man, accused of raping and threatening a woman, has been acquitted by a Delhi court which said the complainant was mature enough to fully understand what was happening between them.
"No cogent evidence has emerged on record to show that physical relations were established with the woman without her consent. She was mature enough to fully understand as to what was happening between the two.
The judge further said that an FIR is a vital piece of evidence and a delay sometimes gives complainant an opportunity to fabricate facts.
"The FIR in criminal case is an extremely vital and valuable piece of evidence for the purpose of corroborating oral evidence adduced at the trial... "Delay sometimes affords opportunity to the complainant to make deliberation upon the complaint and make embellishment or even make fabrications. In the present case, the delay in lodging the FIR has not been adequately explained," the judge said.
The court noted that no complaint was lodged by the woman immediately after the alleged incidents though she had ample opportunity.
According to prosecution, the woman, a south-West Delhi resident, lodged a complaint against the accused at the instance of her husband after he read some of the man's text messages in her phone.
It was alleged that the woman came in contact with him in 2008 and was raped and threatened by him on several occasions till 2016.
The accused had denied the allegations levelled against him contending that he was falsely implicated at the behest of the woman's husband and whatever relations he had with the woman were consensual.
Recommended For You
- General Motors to Stop Selling Chevrolet Cars in India, Will Continue to Export
- Google Android O Preview: Smart Text Selection, Picture-in-Picture, Android Go And More
- Sofia Marries Vlad at Temple of Awakening; Talks About 'Sacred Orgasm'
- RIP Reema Lagoo: The Actress Who Upped The Ante of Sitcoms in the 90s
- Cannes Day 2: Deepika Looks Like Sunshine In A Bright Yellow Dress