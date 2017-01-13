Court Puts Lashkar Terrorist Abu Jundal on Trial

New Delhi: A special court has put Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Abu Jundal on trial for allegedly conspiring to commit terror acts in India, promoting enmity among different communities and other offences in a case related to post-2008 Mumbai attacks.

District Judge Amar Nath framed charges against Jundal for offences committed under section 153 A (1) (promoting enmity between different communities) of IPC and several sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act including 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of terror organisation).

The court has now fixed January 31 for further proceedings in the case.

Earlier, while advancing arguments on framing of charges, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had claimed that "sometime in 2010, Jundal, along with his associates, entered into a conspiracy to commit terror attacks in the country".

"He used Facebook accounts with the use of fake IDs and sent emails to contact several persons. Three among them were examined by the NIA. The confession given by Jundal in November 26, 2008, Mumbai blasts case also corroborates this case," the NIA had said.

Advocate M S Khan, appearing for Jundal, however, had opposed NIA's contention, claiming that allegations against his client were false.

The NIA had chargesheeted Jundal alias Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror activities in India after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

ALSO READ: LeT Terrorist Abu Jundal, 11 Others Convicted in 2006 Aurangabad Arms Haul Case