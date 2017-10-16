Court Seeks Info on Plea Against Digvijaya Singh for Tweet Against PM Narendra Modi

A Delhi court on Monday sought clarifications on whether an offence of defamation was made out against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly tweeting defamatory contents against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Babru Bhan, who heard part arguments on the complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Singh, sought clarification from the complainant on the offence of defamation under the IPC.The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 29.During the hearing, complainant advocate Gaurav Gulati argued that Singh had allegedy posted a derogatory picture on Twitter on September 8 and captioned it with abusive words against the Prime Minister.He alleged that the picture was orginally posted by a journalist and was re-tweeted by the Congress General Secretary who had committed an "outrageous and shameful act". He sought lodging of an FIR against Singh for offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (promoting enmity against different groups on grounds of religion, place of birth, language), 469 (forgery to harm reputation), 500 (defamation) and 504 (insulting with intent to provoke breach of peace) under the IPC.