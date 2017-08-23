Court Verdict on Dera: Flag Marches Held in Punjab, Haryana

Security forces on Tuesday conducted flag marches in many parts of Haryana and Punjab in the wake of upcoming court verdict in the sexual exploitation case against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.Senior administrative officials reviewed the security arrangements in the two states, officials said.Police along with paramilitary forces, the CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), SSB held the flag marches, officials said.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned against any attempts to disrupt the state's law and order in view of the upcoming judgement by Panchkula court on August 25."All steps were being taken to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in any way in the wake of the court orders", the chief minister said.Appealing to all to maintain peace, Amarinder said that people should accept the court judgement.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also reviewed security arrangements with top brass of state police on Tuesday.Punjab DGP Suresh Arora personally visited the sensitive areas and put fool-proof security network in place to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.The DGP visited Bathinda and other sensitive districts bordering Haryana on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the security arrangements, they said.Arora reviewed the arrangements in the district and instructed all police personnel to remain alert to any attempt to disturb the harmony of the state.Besides Bhatinda, the DGP also visited Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Ludhiana Rural, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali."The DGP has been provided with the Punjab government chopper to conduct aerial survey of the sensitive areas," Amarinder said.The chief minister has held high-level meetings with top security, intelligence and administrative officials in the state to take inputs on the situation on the ground.He has directed all officials to act with an iron hand against any elements found indulging in rumour mongering or resorting to provocative statements or acts, officials said.However, at several places the followers of Dera known as 'premis' are camping at different locations in the two states.Officials said that six each RAF companies have been deployed in Punjab, Haryana and union territory of Chandigarh.While Punjab had received 75 companies of central forces, Haryana got 35 companies to maintain security. Haryana government has also sought more central forces from the Centre.Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had large followers in Haryana and Punjab.Punjab ADGP (law and order) Hardeep Singh Dhillon said "all appropriate steps are being taken to maintain law and order situation."Tight security arrangements have been made in the district court complex in Panchkula. A ban on the vehicular movement has already been announce for August 24 and 25 around the complex.Security agencies have been keeping a strict watch on suspicious persons who could create law and order problem ahead of the court verdict.Sirsa headquartered sect head has also been asked to appear in person before the court on the same day.The sexual exploitation case was registered against Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'Sadhvis' (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim.However, Dera Chief has denied these charges.