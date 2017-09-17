Court Verdict On Dileep's Latest Bail Plea On Monday

: A court here on Saturday posted, on Monday, its judgement on the bail plea of Malayalam superstar Dileep, arrested for alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the kidnapping of an actress.The proceedings on Saturday were out of bounds for all as the court extending the remand period of the actor till September 28th, with Dileep appearing through video conferencing from the Aluva sub-jail near here.This is the fourth bail plea of Dileep, who was arrested on July 10 for his involvement in the conspiracy that led to the abduction and molestation of the actress in February and the second before the magistrate's court here. He had moved the Kerala High Court twice too but failed to get any relief.Police had arrested the prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices a week after the incident. However, a conspiracy angle cropped up much later that led to Dileep's arrest.