Courts Can't Mend Hearts, Says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar After Meeting With Top Sunni Cleric

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday met top Sunni cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali as part of his efforts to mediate between concerned parties in the Ram Temple dispute.“Talks are important and they pave the path for peace. I will continue talking to everyone and would like to take forward our cultural heritage. We respect the court, but then courts cannot mend hearts. Any decision taken from the heart will last a lifetime,” Sri Sri said.“I know it’s a bit late, but there is hope still. We are not here with any agenda. We are just trying to find a way out. Give us some time. When both parties sit together, I am sure something positive will be worked out,” he added.Speaking to reported, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farnagi Mahali said, “It was discussed in the meeting that if both the parties sit together for talks at different level, something can be worked out. I welcome Ravi Shankar in the capacity of Imam-e-Shahar and hope we will meet again soon.”Sri Sri had met stakeholders on Thursday as well and claimed to have received "very good and positive signs" from both communities. "I am not here to give a solution to this issue... I want people to come together and find a solution... and I found very positive response from both the communities...," he had told reporters.Several stakeholders gave a tepid and skeptical response to his offer. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also did not reportedly sound very positive on the outcome of Sri Sri’s efforts.Adityanath, who met Sri Sri on Wednesday, said everyone knows where talks would lead, especially when the Supreme Court is going to hear the matter from December 5 on a day-to-day basis.