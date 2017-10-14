Cow Vigilantes Chanting 'Jai Hanuman' Thrash 5 People, Cops Book the Victims

Five people, including an autorickshaw driver, were allegedly assaulted by self-styled gau rakshaks in Faridabad on Saturday on suspicion of carrying beef.A video of the incident shows one of the assaulters pinning the auto driver to the ground and abusing him while the mob, chanting ‘Jai Hanuman’, eggs him on.Following the assault, the Haryana Police reportedly booked the victim for allegedly smuggling beef, but a case against the self-styled cow vigilantes was yet to be filed.The police were reportedly investigating whether the meat with the victims was beef and were awaiting a formal complaint from them.Speaking to CNN-News18, Raman Malik, a member of the ruling BJP in Haryana, said, “The police will do due diligence before filing the FIR. If any persons is caught carrying beef, then it is a case for the police.”Hitting out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said the BJP had failed to maintain law and order in Haryana.The Supreme Court had last month directed all state governments to appoint nodal officers in each district to curb cow vigilantism.