GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Cow Worshippers Don't Turn Violent Even When Feelings are Hurt: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a six-day tour of Rajasthan, said rearing of cows is financially beneficial for us.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2017, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cow Worshippers Don't Turn Violent Even When Feelings are Hurt: Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said using Swadeshi products provides employment to people. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Jaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that those who revere cows do not resort to violence even if their sentiments are deeply hurt.

Rearing of cows is financially beneficial for us, he said to a question asked by a volunteer during a meeting in Jamdoli near Jaipur on Sunday.

Bhagwat, who is on a six-day tour of Rajasthan, said, "People who revere cows devote themselves to rearing cows. They do not resort to violence even if their sentiments are deeply hurt".

There have been several incidents of violence perpetrated by cow vigilantes in recent months.

To another question on use of Chinese goods, he said Swadeshi means to use items and products that are made in small and cottage industries.

"Using Swadeshi products provides employment to people. Using Swadeshi items manifest a sense of pride within," he said.

A string of lynchings has put the spotlight on cow protectors. One of the most high-profile was Pehlu Khan, a farmer from Haryana who was murdered in April by so-called cow protectors in Rajasthan while transporting cows legally purchased from a market in Jaipur. Mohammad Akhlaque, a resident of Bisara village in Greater Noida was lynched in 2015 on suspicion of storing beef in his fridge.

In a stern message to gau rakshaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi June 29 had said that killing people in the name of cow protection is not acceptable.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES