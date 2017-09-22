CPAT 2017: Age No Bar, Only UP Domicile Holders To Apply for Government and Aided AYUSH Colleges

CPAT 2017 – The Combined Pre-AYUSH Test (CPAT) is scheduled for October 4th 2017 for candidates seeking admissions in Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy institutions across the state of Uttar Pradesh.According to a decision taken by the UP Government at an advisory council meet, the age bar for Combined Pre-AYUSH Test (CPAT) 2017 has been lifted. The age limit as per earlier norms was between 17-25 years for Unreserved Category with relaxation of 5 years to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes’ candidates.Thereby, as per the new rule, candidates even above 25 years of age can apply for Pre-AYUSH Entrance Exam. However, the candidates have to be UP domicile holders to apply for admissions in Government and Aided institutions in the state.Professor Naveen K. Khare – State Coordinator for CPAT – 2017 stated that candidates who had passed their High School and Intermediate Exams from the state schools of Uttar Pradesh need not submit the certificate of domicile. Other candidates applying for CPAT-2017 need to provide their proof of residence certificate issued by the appropriate authority. Candidates need to furnish Certificate ‘1 Ka’ at the time of admissions counseling.Candidates from other states across India are free to take admissions in self-funded and private AYUSH colleges of the state of Uttar Pradesh.CPAT 2017 will be organized by University of Lucknow this time and the last date to submit the form is September 25th. As per the official notification, CPAT 2017 admit cards will be available for download on the official website on September 29th. The CPAT 2017 exam will be held on October 4th across various test centres in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The official answer key for CPAT 2017 is expected to be out by October 6th followed by result on October 12th 2017. The Counseling Process for admissions will commence from October 16th 2017.Candidates seeking admissions for B.A.M.S., B.U.M.S. AND B.H.M.S. courses in Uttar Pradesh can apply online on Lucknow University’s official website for CPAT – 2017 by following the below url: