CPAT 2017 Results: Online Registration for Counseling Starts Today at cpatup2017.in
Combined Pre-Ayush Test - CPAT 2017 was conducted by Lucknow University this year to fill 3160 seats for Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy courses available at 49 government and private colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who had appeared in CPAT 2017 can check their result online at cpatup2017.in
Combined Pre-AYUSH Test - CPAT 2017 results have been declared by the Lucknow University on its official website - cpatup2017.in. The varsity had conducted CPAT 2017 earlier this month on 4th of October at various exam centers across the state of Uttar Pradesh for students seeking admissions to BAMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes in UP.
It had released the CPAT 2017 answer keys on October 6th 2017 for botany, zoology, chemistry and physics. Candidates who had appeared in CPAT 2017 can check their result online by following the instructions below:
How to check CPAT 2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website - cpatup2017.in
Step 2: Click on Results tab
Step 3: Enter your Roll number and date of birth and click ‘search’
Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://cpatup2017.in/cpatapp2017/result/frmresult.aspx
Online registration for CPAT 2017 counseling has started today i.e. October 13th and will close on October 15th 2017 i.e. Sunday. Candidates are required to fill the online choices from Oct 13th – 16th.
The Lucknow University is expected to release the first list for college allotment on October 17th 2017 next week and candidates are supposed to undergo the first verification and confirm the seat allotted between 22nd to 24th October. There would be two rounds of seat allotment and Mop Up counseling is expected to be done from 29th to 31st October.
