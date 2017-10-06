CPATUP 2017 Answer Keys Expected To Be Released Today at cpatup2017.in, Results on Oct 12
The Combined Pre Ayush Test - CPAT 2017 was organised by the Lucknow University on October 4, 2017 i.e. Wednesday across various test centers in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
CPAT UP – 2017 Provisional Answer Keys are expected to be released on Friday i.e. October 6, 2017 by the Lucknow University on its official website cpatup2017.in.
The Combined Pre Ayush Test - CPAT 2017 was organised by the Lucknow University on October 4, 2017 i.e. Wednesday across various test centers in the state of Uttar Pradesh. As per the CPAT 2017 schedule published earlier by the varsity, the CPAT 2017 answer keys will be released today. Candidates can raise objections for the provisional answer keys till October 8th 2017 i.e. Sunday by furnishing relevant resources to support their objections.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam on 4th October can follow the instructions below to download the answer keys once they are uploaded by Lucknow University to compare their answers and get a fair idea about their results.
How to Download CPATUP 2017 Answer Keys?
Step 1: Visit the official website - cpatup2017.in
Step 2: Click on the link for CPAT 2017 Answer Keys
Step 3: Download the answer key
Step 4: Take a print out to compare with your OMR sheet
The Lucknow University has stated that the exam papers will be checked electronically via Computers therefore no revaluation request will be accepted. Candidates had been given their OMR sheet copies on the exam day itself, so once the answer keys are published they can scrutinize their copies themselves.
The Result of CPAT 2017 is expected to be declared by the Lucknow University on October 12th 2017 and it will be followed by the counseling for seat allotment to the eligible candidates.
The Combined Pre Ayush Test - CPAT 2017 is a gateway for candidates seeking admissions in B.A.M.S., B.U.M.S. and B.H.M.S. Degree courses in various institutions across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
