'Crazy Sumit', Seen in Kiss-And-Run Videos, Arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: A youth nicknamed ‘Crazy Sumit’ has been arrested by the Delhi Police for posting a ‘prank’ video of him approaching girls randomly and kissing them.

The video was apparently shot in the Connaught Place area and uploaded on a video-sharing website.

"The video has come to Delhi Police's notice through media. We have started the initial technical inquiry. This obscene video is available on Facebook and Youtube links and we are probing this," said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police Spokesperson and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

A police source told CNN News18 that Sumit defended his actions during initial interrogation. He claimed that the girl seen in the video is his crew member. An associate of Sumit had made a similar claim to CNN News18 a week ago on social media.

Delhi Police sources said that irrespective of whether the claim is true, Sumit is still liable to be prosecuted. A probe is on.

Police said they were "looking forward" to the women who were seen in the prank video to give a complaint.

Sumit who made the videos has been active on Youtube since 2015 and keeps posting "prank" videos. Following the backlash on the social media over his "kissing and running" video, he has issued an apology through another video post.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has slammed the "prank" video on her Twitter handle. "Its perversion not humour," Ms Maliwal tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)