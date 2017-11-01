Create Special Courts to Expedite Trials of Politicians: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to create special courts to expedite trials of politicians.A bench of the apex court said the trials must be concluded within a year and this is in the interest of the nation. The SC told the government to finalise a plan and inform the court by December 13.The SC also sought a report from the government on the status of criminal cases against 1581 lawmakers pending in 2014. It also enquired about the fresh cases between 2014 and 2017.The Centre objected to the lifetime ban on convicted politicians but said that it supports decriminalization of politics.(More details awaited)