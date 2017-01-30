»
1-min read

Crime Against Women in Pune: A Timeline

News18.com

First published: January 30, 2017, 2:12 PM IST | Updated: 13 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Crime Against Women in Pune: A Timeline
Representational Image.

The murder of 25-year-old woman techie in the Infosys office in Pune in not a unique case. The city has a history of crimes against women.

Here is a timeline:

Jan 29, 2017: Pune Infosys Techie OP Rasila Strangled With Computer Cable In Office Conference Room, Security guard arrested.

Jan 13, 2017: A 25-year-old techie beat up his former girlfriend and almost choked her to death in the office vehicle in which they were returning home in Pune.

Dec 23, 2016: Antara Das, 23 a resident of Sarsuna in Behala worked for Capgemini, stabbed to death by a youth barely 500m from her office in Pune. Main accused Bengaluru-based software engineer Santosh Kumar arrested .

July 13, 2016: Techie shoots dead his doctor wife at her clinic in Wakad ( Pune)

Dec 27, 2015: A 25-year-old woman who was working as a cashier in a canteen inside the Infosys premises at Hinjewadi Phase 1 was allegedly raped by two men who were working as housekeeping staffs in the same canteen.

July 30, 2010: Darshana Tongare, the 21-year-old employee of IBM was stabbed to death in Pune.

Oct 7, 2009: Pune-based software professional Nayana Pujari was raped and murdered by her cab driver and his friend while she was returning home.

July 29, 2009: 27-year-old Pune techie, Anmol Jabbal, allegedly hit colleague Shradhha Chajed on the head with a spanner .

Aug 7, 2008: 22-year-old woman, working as a customer care executive at the International Business Machines' (IBM) call centre at Phursungi, was allegedly gangraped by eight to 10 people including the company car driver

Nov 1, 2007: Jyotikumari Choudhary, a 22-two-year-old employee of a Wipro call center based in Pune’s IT hub Hinjewadi, was raped and her head smashed with stones by the firm’s cab driver and his friend.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.