Crime Against Women in Pune: A Timeline

The murder of 25-year-old woman techie in the Infosys office in Pune in not a unique case. The city has a history of crimes against women.

Here is a timeline:

Jan 29, 2017: Pune Infosys Techie OP Rasila Strangled With Computer Cable In Office Conference Room, Security guard arrested.

Jan 13, 2017: A 25-year-old techie beat up his former girlfriend and almost choked her to death in the office vehicle in which they were returning home in Pune.

Dec 23, 2016: Antara Das, 23 a resident of Sarsuna in Behala worked for Capgemini, stabbed to death by a youth barely 500m from her office in Pune. Main accused Bengaluru-based software engineer Santosh Kumar arrested .

July 13, 2016: Techie shoots dead his doctor wife at her clinic in Wakad ( Pune)

Dec 27, 2015: A 25-year-old woman who was working as a cashier in a canteen inside the Infosys premises at Hinjewadi Phase 1 was allegedly raped by two men who were working as housekeeping staffs in the same canteen.

July 30, 2010: Darshana Tongare, the 21-year-old employee of IBM was stabbed to death in Pune.

Oct 7, 2009: Pune-based software professional Nayana Pujari was raped and murdered by her cab driver and his friend while she was returning home.

July 29, 2009: 27-year-old Pune techie, Anmol Jabbal, allegedly hit colleague Shradhha Chajed on the head with a spanner .

Aug 7, 2008: 22-year-old woman, working as a customer care executive at the International Business Machines' (IBM) call centre at Phursungi, was allegedly gangraped by eight to 10 people including the company car driver

Nov 1, 2007: Jyotikumari Choudhary, a 22-two-year-old employee of a Wipro call center based in Pune’s IT hub Hinjewadi, was raped and her head smashed with stones by the firm’s cab driver and his friend.