Crime Branch Busts Drug Smuggling Syndicate, Ketamine Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Thursday busted an international illegal drugs smuggling syndicate.The syndicate specialised in smuggling ketamine, which is a psychotropic substance, to Europe hidden in toothpaste tubes via a courier.The Crime Branch arrested one person identified as Satendra Kumar Yadav and recovered 1kg of ketamine worth Rs 25 lakh.A total 35 toothpaste tubes of 200gm each were recovered, out of which Ketamine was found in seven tubes. Police sources said the accused would prepare a powder from ketamine injections and smuggle it abroad.Ketamine is mainly used for anesthesia in both human and animals. It is also used for pain relief and as an anti-depressant. Ketamine is banned in several European countries. In India, its manufacture and supply are regulated by special provisions of laws covering drugs and cosmetics.According to Police, the racket is spread in Delhi, Bihar and several European countries. The accused, Yadav, is a resident of Bihar and was staying in a rented accommodation in Paharganj in Delhi. He runs a cosmetic shop in the area.He used to work as an assistant in a chemist shop owned by his cousin where he noticed that a lot of foreign customers coming to buy ketamine. His cousin was arrested in 2012 after he was caught making powder from the ketamine injections. Following his arrest, Yadav took over the business and started supplying Ketamine to international customers.