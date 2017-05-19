Man's Suicide Bid Leads to Goa Bridge Collapse, Crocodiles Slow Down Rescue

Panaji: Search operations resumed on Friday at the site of a bridge collapse in south Goa with the Navy saying efforts were slowed down after locals spotted crocodiles in the Sanvordem river.

The dilapidated Portuguese-era bridge across the river Sanvordem, a tributary of river Zuari, had been closed for traffic for the last four years. It collapsed on Thursday afternoon, unable to bear the weight of scores of onlookers watching a man trying to commit suicide. Fire and emergency services were at the spot, trying to save the suicidal man when the bridge collapsed.

Two persons had drowned while around 20 swam to safety. At least 14 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.

"Crocodiles are seen by locals. Separate patrolling and lookout for crocodiles instituted. Chetak helicopters in search and rescue role... to search downstream. Terrain hilly and clouded," a Navy spokesperson said.

"As per local inputs, there may be two more persons missing. A helicopter sortie is being undertaken along the river for an aerial search," he said.

"The rescue operation began at 7.30 am today and efforts are on to check whether there are any more bodies in the water," Superintendent of Police (South) Shekhar Prabhudesai told PTI.

"The search operation was called off around midnight yesterday due to poor visibility. The divers from Indian Navy and a private agency which mans Goa's beaches have been pressed into service to search for the bodies," the SP said.

(With agency inputs)

