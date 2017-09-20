Crop Insurance Claims Hit New Lows in MP Villages

Sehore farmer Uttam Singh did not believe his eyes when a crop insurance cheque of Rs 17.46 was handed to him recently.Singh, a native of village Tiladia in Sehore, hometown of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was an anomaly – in fact, the highest amount paid under crop insurance to one person in the village was Rs 194.24.Singh’s fellow farmer Badamilal Rehti got a claim of Rs 4.70. In all, the village with 52 farmers, received Rs 3,061 in crop insurance claims.Last year, in Indore’s Lalkheda village, a farmers’ society of 600 had received Rs 8,000 as crop insurance claim, with one of them receiving just Rs 2.83.In another such instance, Rewa farmers were denied crop insurance benefits after the district collector did not notify the region as drought hit.The Yogi Adityanath-led UP had reported similar anomalies recently where several farmers were paid Rs one or two as claims. One of the peasants received a claim of one paisa.​