Crop Insurance Claims Hit New Lows in MP Villages
A farmer from Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's hometown get a cheque of Rs 17.46 as crop insurance.
Image for representation.
Bhopal: Sehore farmer Uttam Singh did not believe his eyes when a crop insurance cheque of Rs 17.46 was handed to him recently.
Singh, a native of village Tiladia in Sehore, hometown of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was an anomaly – in fact, the highest amount paid under crop insurance to one person in the village was Rs 194.24.
Singh’s fellow farmer Badamilal Rehti got a claim of Rs 4.70. In all, the village with 52 farmers, received Rs 3,061 in crop insurance claims.
Last year, in Indore’s Lalkheda village, a farmers’ society of 600 had received Rs 8,000 as crop insurance claim, with one of them receiving just Rs 2.83.
In another such instance, Rewa farmers were denied crop insurance benefits after the district collector did not notify the region as drought hit.
The Yogi Adityanath-led UP had reported similar anomalies recently where several farmers were paid Rs one or two as claims. One of the peasants received a claim of one paisa.
Singh, a native of village Tiladia in Sehore, hometown of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was an anomaly – in fact, the highest amount paid under crop insurance to one person in the village was Rs 194.24.
Singh’s fellow farmer Badamilal Rehti got a claim of Rs 4.70. In all, the village with 52 farmers, received Rs 3,061 in crop insurance claims.
Last year, in Indore’s Lalkheda village, a farmers’ society of 600 had received Rs 8,000 as crop insurance claim, with one of them receiving just Rs 2.83.
In another such instance, Rewa farmers were denied crop insurance benefits after the district collector did not notify the region as drought hit.
The Yogi Adityanath-led UP had reported similar anomalies recently where several farmers were paid Rs one or two as claims. One of the peasants received a claim of one paisa.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Nominated for Padma Bhushan Award by BCCI
- UM Commando Classic and Mojave First Ride Review: Royal Enfield Rival, Finally?
- One Can Act Without Six-pack Abs, But Not Without a Thought: Pankaj Tripathi
- MS Dhoni and I Have Moved On: Julie 2 Actor Opens Up About Her Past Affair
- Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List