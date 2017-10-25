Cross-country Woman Biker Sana Iqbal Dies in Car Crash in Hyderabad

Cross-country woman motorcycle rider Sana Iqbal, who undertook a solo expedition to raise awareness about suicide and depression, died in a car crash near here early this morning, police said.Her husband was injured in the accident that took place on the city outskirts around 3.30 am, a police official said.Sana (29) and her husband Abdul Nadeem were travelling in a car and heading home in Tolichowki when it rammed the median on the Outer Ring Road, said Narsingi Police Station Inspector G V Ramana Goud."Sana's husband Abdul Nadeem was driving the car. Sana, who suffered severe injuries in the mishap, was shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Her husband, who received injuries, is undergoing treatment," Goud said.The Hyderabad-based rider hit the headlines a few years ago when she undertook a solo motorcycle expedition across the country to raise awareness about suicide.The focus of her campaign was to educate people, particularly students, against committing suicide.A case was registered under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections, police added.