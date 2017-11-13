CRPF ASI Steno Re-Medical Exam (RME) 2017 Skill Test Admit Card Released, Download Now
The CRPF aims to fill 219 vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector –Stenographer in the Central Reserve Police Force, India.
CRPF jawans. (Representative image. Photo: Reuters)
CRPF ASI Steno Re-Medical Exam (RME) 2017 Admit Card for the Skill Test has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its official website – crpfindia.com.
The CRPF aims to fill 219 vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector –Stenographer in the Central Reserve Police Force, India. The written examination for the same was conducted on 16th July 2017 and the candidates who were qualified in the same have been shortlisted for the Skill Test.
How to Download CRPF ASI Steno Re-Medical Exam (RME) 2017 Admit Card?
Candidates who have been shortlisted for the CRPF ASI Steno Re-Medical Exam (RME) 2017 Skill Test can download their admit card by following the instructions given below:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.crpfindia.com/
Step 2 – Click on
ADMIT CARD FOR RE-MEDICAL EXAMINATION (RME) FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTOR (STENO) 2016-17
Step 3 – Enter your details viz Roll Number or Application Number or Full Name along with your Date of Birth and click on Search Status
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.crpfindia.com/AdmitCard_RE_MEDICALEXAM_ASI_STENO_2016_17/CheckRoll.aspx
As per the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) notification, candidates must refrain from downloading their admit card multiple times. In such an event where a particular candidate downloads its admit card more than once or twice, the CRPF may block him/her from downloading the Admit Card any further. Therefore, candidate must download the admit card once and take a print out for the Skill Test exam day.
As per the CRPF guidelines, the candidates appearing for the CRPF ASI Steno Re-Medical Exam (RME) 2017 Skill Test must be Intermediate or Class 12th pass from a recognized board or university. The Dictation will be of 10 minutes at 80 wpm (words per minute). The candidate will get 50 minutes transcription time in English or 65 minutes in Hindi on a computer.
