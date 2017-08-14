CRPF Bravehearts Chetan Cheetah And Pramod Kumar Awarded Kirti Chakra

The government on Monday awarded CRPF commandants Chetan Cheeta and Pramod Kumar awarded Kirti Chakra, the second highest gallantry award in peace time.Apart from them, 38 others security personnel were awarded gallantry medals for operations in Kashmir while 142 others received the award for anti-naxal operations.Cheetah was wounded during a joint operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on February 14 this year. He survived after nine bullet injuries and staying comatose for over a month.CRPF Commandant Pramod Kumar who was killed in an encounter immediately after unfurling the flag at CRPF Srinagar office on august 15th last year, has also been awarded the Kirti Chakra Posthumously.CRPF, in a statement, said that Pramod Kumar’s wife Neha Tripathy will be participating in Flag hoisting ceremony along with her daughter, to be organised at 49 Bn CRPF in Srinagar. "Mrs Tripathy wanted to observe 1st martyrdom anniversary of her husband on the soil where her husband was martyred," the statement said.Including Cheetah, 40 policeman have been honoured for carrying out anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.These includes policemen Mumtaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Davinder Singh, Sonam Stobgais and Mohammed Hussain Wani for killing dreaded Lashkar terrorist Abu Qasim in 2015. Qasim was wanted in connection with various terror attacks including the Udhampur attack of 5th August 2015 in which two BSF personnel were killed and Hayderpora- Srinagar bypass attack in which eight Army personnel were killed. Ahmed, SSP Kulgam, and others located Qasim in Khandipora village and killed him after a joint operation with CRPF.Apart from them, 990 personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day. President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to 190 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) to 93 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) to 706 personnel.Several awards have also been given to security personnel engaged in anti- naxal operations - 142 police medals and one President's Police Medal.The President's police medal has been given to Shankar Rao posthumously. A Platoon Commander, Rao on 10th April, 2015 alerted his colleagues about the presence of naxal rebels in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. He got hit by a bullet but his alertness prevented any other loss of life.Andhra Pradesh bagged the maximum police medals with 52 policemen awarded including three IPS officers. In total, 6 IPS officers have been rewarded including one each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana.