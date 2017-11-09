CRPF CT Constable Final Result 2017 Gujarat and Maharashtra Declared, Check Now!

The CRPF CT Constable Final Merit List for Gujarat and Maharashtra 2016-17 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its official website - crpf.nic.in. CRPF had conducted the written exam for the Recruitment of Constable Technician & Tradesman for Western Sector (Gujarat and Maharashtra) in the month of July 2017. CRPF had conducted this recruitment drive to fill 1247 vacancies across these states for the post of Constable Technicians and Tradesman. Candidates who had appeared in the CRPF CT Constable Technician and Tradesman Recruitment 2016-17 written exam can follow the instructions below and check their result:How to Download CRPF CT Constable Final Result 2016-17?Step 1 – Visit the official website - crpf.nic.inStep 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab at the end of the homepageStep 3 – It will take you to http://crpf.nic.in/rec/results.htmStep 4 – Click on the pdf file given in front of CT (Technical and Tradesmen) 2016-17Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number to see if you’ve made it to the list or notStep 6 – Download and save the pdf for further referenceDirect Link – Gujarat Final Merit List of Selected Candidates:http://crpf.nic.in/rec/writereaddata/images/pdf/13031117_G.pdfDirect Link – Maharashtra Final Merit List of Selected Candidates:http://crpf.nic.in/rec/writereaddata/images/pdf/13031117_M.pdfCandidates selected through the CRPF CT Constable Recruitment 2016-2017 will be recruited for various posts viz Driver, Bugler, Fitter, Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, Pipe Band artist, Carpenter, Cook, Water Carrier, Washer Man, Safai Karamchari (cleaner), Barber, Cook and Hair Dresser in the states of Gujarat and Mahastra under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Western Sector.The next steps will be published by the CRPF shortly on its official website.