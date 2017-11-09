CRPF CT Constable Final Result 2017 Gujarat and Maharashtra Declared, Check Now!
CRPF had conducted this recruitment drive to fill 1247 vacancies across these states for the post of Constable Technicians and Tradesman.
A screengrab of the CRPF website. (Courtesy: crpf.nic.in)
The CRPF CT Constable Final Merit List for Gujarat and Maharashtra 2016-17 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its official website - crpf.nic.in. CRPF had conducted the written exam for the Recruitment of Constable Technician & Tradesman for Western Sector (Gujarat and Maharashtra) in the month of July 2017. CRPF had conducted this recruitment drive to fill 1247 vacancies across these states for the post of Constable Technicians and Tradesman. Candidates who had appeared in the CRPF CT Constable Technician and Tradesman Recruitment 2016-17 written exam can follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to Download CRPF CT Constable Final Result 2016-17?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - crpf.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab at the end of the homepage
Step 3 – It will take you to http://crpf.nic.in/rec/results.htm
Step 4 – Click on the pdf file given in front of CT (Technical and Tradesmen) 2016-17
Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number to see if you’ve made it to the list or not
Step 6 – Download and save the pdf for further reference
Direct Link – Gujarat Final Merit List of Selected Candidates:
http://crpf.nic.in/rec/writereaddata/images/pdf/13031117_G.pdf
Direct Link – Maharashtra Final Merit List of Selected Candidates:
http://crpf.nic.in/rec/writereaddata/images/pdf/13031117_M.pdf
Candidates selected through the CRPF CT Constable Recruitment 2016-2017 will be recruited for various posts viz Driver, Bugler, Fitter, Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, Pipe Band artist, Carpenter, Cook, Water Carrier, Washer Man, Safai Karamchari (cleaner), Barber, Cook and Hair Dresser in the states of Gujarat and Mahastra under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Western Sector.
The next steps will be published by the CRPF shortly on its official website.
How to Download CRPF CT Constable Final Result 2016-17?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - crpf.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab at the end of the homepage
Step 3 – It will take you to http://crpf.nic.in/rec/results.htm
Step 4 – Click on the pdf file given in front of CT (Technical and Tradesmen) 2016-17
Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number to see if you’ve made it to the list or not
Step 6 – Download and save the pdf for further reference
Direct Link – Gujarat Final Merit List of Selected Candidates:
http://crpf.nic.in/rec/writereaddata/images/pdf/13031117_G.pdf
Direct Link – Maharashtra Final Merit List of Selected Candidates:
http://crpf.nic.in/rec/writereaddata/images/pdf/13031117_M.pdf
Candidates selected through the CRPF CT Constable Recruitment 2016-2017 will be recruited for various posts viz Driver, Bugler, Fitter, Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, Pipe Band artist, Carpenter, Cook, Water Carrier, Washer Man, Safai Karamchari (cleaner), Barber, Cook and Hair Dresser in the states of Gujarat and Mahastra under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Western Sector.
The next steps will be published by the CRPF shortly on its official website.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde's Ex Romit Raj Praises Her, Says She is Very Intelligent
- Dhoni to Play Till 2020 WT20, Feels Former India Star Nehra
- Esha Gupta Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Pictures
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]