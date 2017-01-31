Ranchi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly slit his throat to appease Goddess at a temple in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, CRPF constable Sanjay Nut went to Chinnmastika Temple situated at Rajrappa of Ramgarh district with his family and slit his throat after offering prayers.

There was blood everywhere and the temple was closed immediately after the incident.

Nut, a resident of Balihar village in Buxar district of Bihar, is survived by his wife and four children, including two daughters. His family members told police that he was not suffering from any mental disorder.

The temple priest said the temple was purified through a special ritual. Later, the shrine was reopened for the devotees.

One of the 52 'shaktipeeths' in the country, the temple is dedicated to Chinnmastika, a ferocious aspect among the ten forms of Hindu goddess Durga.

Nut was posted in Jharkhand. His act has stunned his family members and temple administration. This is a first time such an incident has occurred in the temple.

