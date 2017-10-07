CRPF Officer Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Kulgam District
Terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, a police official said.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
Srinagar: A CRPF officer was injured on Saturday in an attack by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, a police official said.
Sub-inspector Anwar Ali was injured in the incident, he added.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the attackers, the official said.
Terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, a police official said.
Sub-inspector Anwar Ali was injured in the incident, he added.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the attackers, the official said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Sends Hilarious Warning to Zaheer on His Birthday
- Jio MAMI Film Festival: Alia, Ranbir Give Witty Replies to Karan's Questions
- After Stokes, Hales, Three More English Cricketers in Trouble
- Ford Mustang to Get "Good Neighbour Mode" to Keep the Exhaust Sound in Check
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer