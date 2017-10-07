CRPF Officer Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Kulgam District

: A CRPF officer was injured on Saturday in an attack by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.Terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, a police official said.Sub-inspector Anwar Ali was injured in the incident, he added.Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the attackers, the official said.