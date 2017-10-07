GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CRPF Officer Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Kulgam District

Terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2017, 7:41 PM IST
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
Srinagar: A CRPF officer was injured on Saturday in an attack by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, a police official said.

Sub-inspector Anwar Ali was injured in the incident, he added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the attackers, the official said.
