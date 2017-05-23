New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday suspended its assistant commandant, J vishwanath, the man who lead the CRPF team that was ambushed at Sukma, for 'lack of leadership'.

Twenty five CRPF jawans were killed by Maoist in that attack.

The CRPF is calling the commandant's transfer a 'routine' but sources have confirmed that action was taken after court of enquiry found their reaction to the Naxal attack unsatisfactory.

"Vishwanath has been suspended for lack of leadership. He will face a departmental enquiry and a decision on dismissal from service will be taken post the enquiry,' a top officer of CRPF told CNN-News18.

Sources in the CRPF said that assistant commandant Vishwanath was leading the other group when his colleagues in the first group came under the Maoist fire. "His response was inadequate. He did nothing to rescue his colleagues who were facing a Naxal ambush," a source said.

On April 24th two groups of CRPF men had set out on a road opening party. One flank came under Maoist attack in Burkapal.

Home ministry had demanded that accountability be fixed and lapses revealed post this attack.

This was the second major attack on CRPF personnel in 2017. On March 11, twelve CRPF personnel were killed in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh after the Naxals ambushed a CRPF patrol party in the Maoist hotbed and looted their arms.

Four personnel were also injured in the attack.

In 2010, in the worst attack on CRPF, 76 men died in Dantewada as they were on an area domination exercise.