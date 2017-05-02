Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court said that no authority or agency was obligated to carry out his orders, Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against the judges who passed restraint orders against him in a contempt of court case.

On February 8, the seven-judge bench had stripped Justice Karnan of all judicial and administrative powers pending the contempt case. Therefore, all his orders are now null and void and bind no authority to comply with his directions.

Notwithstanding the prohibition, the HC judge ordered the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court to issue NBWs against the seven senior most judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

The order signed by Justice CS Karnan reads, “The Registrar General of Calcutta High Court is directed to issue non-bailable warrant against CJI J S Khehar, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Chelameshwar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph.”

“It should be executed through Director General Police or Commissioner of Police, Delhi,” it further reads.

On May 1, the seven-judge bench directed the Director General of Police, West Bengal to constitute a team of police personnel and ensure that Justice Karnan is medically examined on May 4 and a report is submitted by May 8.

Also Read: Can Justice Karnan be Forced to Undergo Medical Test?

Hours after Justice Karnan called up a press conference and termed it as “ridiculous and unusual” an order by a seven-judge special bench of the Supreme Court to medically examine him.

“Am I mentally unstable? Who is the Supreme Court to judge that I have a mental illness? The seven judges looking at my case are corrupt,” he said in a press conference hours after the SC order. “If the DGP acts me without my consent, I will pass an order against him. He should stay within limits.... I won't submit to any treatment.”

The seven judges had issued a suo motu contempt order against Justice Karnan in February after he had named “20 corrupt judges” and was seeking probe against them to curb “high corruption” in the Indian judiciary. Justice Karnan was stripped off of his judicial and administrative powers.

On Monday, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that “Justice Karnan was referring to the SC judges as accused in the press conferences and his recent orders against the judges.”

Rohatgi stated that if the court does not pass an order, then there would be a “completely unsatisfactory situation”.

SC also directed that all orders passed by Justice Karnan after February 8, to all courts, commissions or authorities would not be acted upon. The next hearing in the case is on May 9.