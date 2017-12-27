GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 Results Expected Today at csbc.bih.nic.in; 50K Candidates to be Shortlisted for 9,900 Vacancies

CSBC had conducted the Constable Exam 2017 on 15th and 22nd October across the state of Bihar to fill 9900 vacancies in the State Police department.

Contributor Content

Updated:December 27, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 results are expected to be released soon by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC had conducted the Constable Exam 2017 on 15th and 22nd October across the state of Bihar to fill 9900 vacancies in the State Police department. As per various sources, CSBC will release the constable exam results on 27th December i.e. today and approximately 50,000 candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of the selection process.

Candidates who had appeared for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 must keep a tab on the official website and must follow the instructions below to check their results:

How to Check CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Under the Bihar Police tab, click on the notification related to CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017
Step 3 – A pdf will open and you can check your result by CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download and save the pdf or take a print out for further reference

About CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017:
The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 was organized by CSBC on 15th October 2017 in two sessions viz 10AM to 12PM and 2PM to 4PM and on 22nd October 2017 in the morning session from 10AM to 12PM only.

Candidates were given 2 hours to attempt the exam carrying 100 marks that comprised of objective type questions. In order to qualify for the Physical Endurance Test i.e. the next round of selection, candidates need to score minimum 30 marks in the written exam held in October 2017.
