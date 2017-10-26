CSIR UGC JRF/NET 2017 June Exam Results Delayed due to Pending Petition
CSIR has released an official notification on its website which reads, “The declaration of result of Joint CSIR-UGC JRF/NET June-2017 examination held on 18/06/2017 is delayed because of legal issues involved in the wake of the Judgement of Hon'ble High court of Punjab and Haryana in CWP 8015/2017 dated 28/09/2017.”
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) holds the University Grant Commission (UGC) Junior Research Fellowship National Eligibility Test twice a year at its various centers.
CSIR UGC JRF/NET 2017 June Exam Results have been delayed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) due to a legal case pending for the answer keys. A legal petition was filed in the Punjab & Haryana High Court in September last month, challenging the answer keys of the June ‘17 CSIR UGC JRF/NET 2017 exam.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) holds the University Grant Commission (UGC) Junior Research Fellowship National Eligibility Test twice a year at its various centers. The Junior Research Fellowship however depends on the vacant positions for the same in an Institution/ University or National Laboratory of Research and Higher Learning.
