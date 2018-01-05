CUSAT CAT 2018 on 28th & 29th April 2018; Application Process to Begin Soon at cusat.nic.in
The Cochin University of Science and Technology is scheduled to organize the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 on 28th and 29th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to its various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses.
A file image of students writing out their exam paper.
CUSAT CAT 2018 Exam Dates have been declared by the Cochin University of Science and Technology on its official website - cusat.nic.in.
The Cochin University of Science and Technology is scheduled to organize the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 on 28th and 29th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to its various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. The list of these UG and PG programmes include B.Tech, BA LLB, MA, LLM, MBA, MCA, MSc amongst many other courses.
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is yet to declare the complete online application schedule for the CUSAT CAT 2018 exams. The online application process is expected to begin next month in February 2018 and the exams result is expected to be released in the month of May 2018. Therefore candidates interested in pursuing higher education from CUSAT must keep a tab on its official website and register online.
The CUSAT CAT 2018 will be conducted separately for admissions to different subjects and courses. The exam is expected to comprise of Objective Type Questions and for some courses the selection process will include a Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview round as well.
Eligibility Criterion:
1. For all UG courses except 3-Years LLB course, the applicants must have passed Class 12th from a recognized board.
2. For 3-Year LLB course, the applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution.
3. For B.Tech Courses, the applicants must have cleared Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English subject during their Class 12th Examination.
4. For M.Tech courses, the applicants must submit their Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering - GATE Scores.
5. For admission to MBA courses on the basis of Management Aptitude Test (MAT), the applicants must submit their MAT Scores.
Candidates can find more information at the below mentioned url:
https://cusat.nic.in/CommonAdmissionTest.htm
The Cochin University of Science and Technology is scheduled to organize the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 on 28th and 29th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to its various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. The list of these UG and PG programmes include B.Tech, BA LLB, MA, LLM, MBA, MCA, MSc amongst many other courses.
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is yet to declare the complete online application schedule for the CUSAT CAT 2018 exams. The online application process is expected to begin next month in February 2018 and the exams result is expected to be released in the month of May 2018. Therefore candidates interested in pursuing higher education from CUSAT must keep a tab on its official website and register online.
The CUSAT CAT 2018 will be conducted separately for admissions to different subjects and courses. The exam is expected to comprise of Objective Type Questions and for some courses the selection process will include a Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview round as well.
Eligibility Criterion:
1. For all UG courses except 3-Years LLB course, the applicants must have passed Class 12th from a recognized board.
2. For 3-Year LLB course, the applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution.
3. For B.Tech Courses, the applicants must have cleared Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English subject during their Class 12th Examination.
4. For M.Tech courses, the applicants must submit their Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering - GATE Scores.
5. For admission to MBA courses on the basis of Management Aptitude Test (MAT), the applicants must submit their MAT Scores.
Candidates can find more information at the below mentioned url:
https://cusat.nic.in/CommonAdmissionTest.htm
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva
- Nokia 6 (2018) Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And What's New
- Usain Bolt to Train 16-Year-Old Boy from New Delhi Slum in Jamaica
- A Look At Deepika Padukone's Most Experimental Fashion Choices; See Pics
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29