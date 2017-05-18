CUSAT CAT Result 2017 to be Declared Today, Check Your Rank at cusat.nic.in

New Delhi: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will declare the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on Thursday at noon. CUSAT CAT 2017 was conducted on April 30 in two slots at 9.30 am and 2 pm.

A notification on the official website said, "CAT 2017 Ranks will be made available from 18/05/2017 Morning in the CUSAT results website."

The CUSAT CAT Result 2017 will be available online at their official websites, cusat.nic.in, cusatresults.nic.in



Steps to download the results for CUSAT CAT 2017:

– Log to the official website cusat.nic.in

– Under the examination tab, click on the link to the results page

– Click on the notification for CUSAT CAT 2017 results

– Enter your details in the field provided

– Click on submit

– Download the CUSAT CAT 2017 results and take a print out for future reference

The CUSAT has also published that the BBA/BCom, LLB, LLB/LLM Programmes - Schedule of GD/ Interview will be published shortly. It also stated the MBA interviews and group discussions are scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 14, 2017. The list of names of the candidates selected for the MBA interviews/GD rounds is available on the official site.