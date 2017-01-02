Cycle Symbol May be Frozen: Former CEC SY Quraishi

New Delhi: With the Samajwadi Party split, neither faction may get the 'cycle' symbol ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi said on Monday.

"Both sides will give affidavits and evidence in support of their claims along with signatures of their supporters to prove they enjoy majority support," Quraishi told India Today TV channel.

"These will be verified and this may take four to five months," he added. "I don't see this happening before the elections as both sides have strong base and the claims will be contested strongly.

"The (election) symbol will be frozen and ad-hoc names and ad-hoc symbols may be given to both sides. A final decision will come after due process in due course of time," he added.