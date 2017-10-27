Dahod District: One Killed in Firing After Mob Ransacks Police Station in Gujarat

: A person was killed in police firing on Thursday at Jesawada town in Gujarat's Dahod district after a mob ransacked a police station and resorted to arson over the death of another person who the police had taken away in connection with a robbery case.The police have registered a case of rioting and arson against the group, and an inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the death of a person.The police received a tip-off that Nilesh Valavi, an accused in a robbery case, was home in Chilakota village of Dahod district on Wednesday night. When they failed to trace Nilesh, the police picked up his brothers - Kanesh and Raju - and took them to the police station, where they were allegedly beaten up badly.Kanesh and Raju's family members alleged that the boys were beaten with gun butts before police them dropped to their neighbourhood. Kanesh's condition, they said, was continuously deteriorating and he succumbed to his injuries at around 2 in AM.Kanesh's family members, then, reached the police station, demanding the police file a case of murder against the cops who beat him up.Police are said to have told the family that they will register a case of accidental death in the case, but the family insisted that a case of murder be registered against the police.By late evening on Thursday, angry villagers reached the Jesawada police station and hurled stones at the station premises.The mob also set a police jeep on fire and ransacked the police station, breaking window panes and furniture.One DySP and three other officers sustained injuries in rioting before the police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to firing to disperse the angry crowd. One Ramsu Mohaniya, who was present in the mob, got injured in police firing and succumbed later.