Dalai Lama says Doklam Standoff will not trigger India-China war

The 14th Dalai Lama said he does not think the current stand-off between India and China in Doklam will trigger a war. There has been a drumming up of war rhetoric by the Chinese side but he explained that they were "temporarily using harsh words.”The Dalai Lama laid stress on the need for the two sides to devise ways of a peaceful co-existence as they were neighbours. He said, "I don't think it is serious. In 1962, China ultimately decided to withdraw. Eventually, it is Hindi-Chini bhai, bhai. They should live side by side."He continued to emphasise on dialogue in the current global scenario. He said in order to create a peaceful century, every problem should be resolved through talks. "One side victory and one side defeat is old thinking. Destruction of your neighbour is destruction of your own self."Speaking at the Annual Rajendra Mathur memorial lecture organised by The Editors Guild of India, he suggested that India should create more facilities for the Chinese students to come and study in their country.The Dalai Lama also indicated that there was a possibility of talks between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping after the Communist Party Congress later this year. On being asked whether he would like to go back to Tibet, he said he was not sure about that possibility anymore.