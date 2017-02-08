Dalai Lama to Visit Hyderabad on 12 February

Hyderabad: Tibet's exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama will lay foundation stone for new South Asia hub of Dalai Lama Centre For Ethics and Transformative Values here on Sunday.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will also attend the groundbreaking of the campus coming up over five acres of land.

According to an official release, Dalai Lama will also deliver a public talk on "Ethics, Values and Wellbeing".

"We are truly excited to launch the South Asia Hub as a strategic site for designing and disseminating programs that are most relevant to the issues pressing humanity and its leadership in current times," said Tenzin Priyadarshi, the Centre's President and CEO.

"Since its inception 2009 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Centre has been a driving force in fostering individual and organisational ethics and value-driven leadership across diverse institutional frameworks," he said.

Leaders from eight countries across North and Latin America, South Asia and Central Africa have participated in the Centre's ethics- and values-based transformative leadership programmes.

"We are honoured that The Dalai Lama Centre for Ethics and Transformative Values chose Hyderabad for its South Asia Hub.

"In the light of rapid transformations impacting India and the whole region, it is urgent to prepare present and future leaders for the work of serving their communities,a said state's Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao.