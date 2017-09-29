GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dalit Leader to be Chief Guest at RSS's Vijayadashami Utsav

The function will attended by senior BJP leader LK Advani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

September 29, 2017
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Baba Nirmal Das, head of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society in Jalandhar, will be the chief guest at this year’s Vijayadashmi Utsav organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

The function will attended by senior BJP leader LK Advani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Das is a follower of Ravidas, a north Indian mystic poet-saint of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century. He had a following in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to scholars, Ravidas belonged to the family that skinned dead animals and produced leather products, making them untouchable.

Das has a huge following in the Doab region of Punjab, and among non-resident Indians as well. A RSS worker from Punjab, Ram Gopal, said, “Every year for the Vijayadashami we invite people who have done something for the society, so this year, the Sangh invited him to be the chief guest.”

“Baba Nirmal Das, head of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society in Jalandhar, will be the chief guest at this year’s Vijayadashmi Utsav,” RSS prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)
