Dalit Man, Wife Thrashed For Resisting Cattle Grazing at Farm in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A Dalit man and his pregnant wife were allegedly beaten up by members of another community at Ugala village in Gir Somnath district for preventing grazing of their cattle in a farm where the couple has been working as labourers, police said on Tuesday.

Babubhai Sankhat (35) and his six-month pregnant wife Rekhaben (30) were allegedly attacked on December 25.

"Babubhai and Rekhaben were hired by the farm owner to work in the cotton field at Ugala village. On December 25, they had an altercation with some members of a community who wanted to take their cattle in the field for grazing," investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST Cell, PS Valvi said.

He said the couple was beaten up with sticks after they objected to cattle grazing, saying it would damage standing crop in the farm.

"Both of them were first rushed to a hospital in Veraval and then shifted to Junagadh for further treatment. Gir-Gadhda police has registered a complaint of assault as well as under various sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act," Valvi said, adding further investigation is on.

The officer said the condition of the duo is stable. An FIR has been registered at Gir-Gadhada police station in this regard. Police are yet to make any arrest.

Incidentally, four dalit youths were thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in nearby Una taluka in this district in July, triggering massive protests across state by the community.