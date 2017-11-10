Dalit Woman Gang-raped in in Abandoned Factory Near Indore

A businessman and two others allegedly raped a 35-year-old married woman who is a Dalit after offering to give her a lift here.The incident occurred on October 30 but fearing social stigma, the woman did not report the matter till Thursday. She finally approached the police after being persuaded by her family and friends.According to Kshipra police, the woman, a labourer, was returning from her sister’s home when she spotted the accused, Mahesh Gole alias Manoj, at Teen Imli Square.Manoj offered to give her lift and since she knew him, the woman agreed. He, however, took her to a defunct factory in Manglia and raped the woman. He then threatened her to keep quiet about what happened.As Manoj left, the driver also raped her and later a man passing from the area too raped her, police said. The victim was later dumped at Mhow Bypass.Under shock, the woman could not muster courage to approach police but when her sister reached Indore, they reported the mater to Kshipra police on Thursday.Police took the woman to crime scene and recovered her jewellery and clothes from the abandoned factory. Subsequently, the three men were booked under Section 376 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.A policew officer said apart from Manoj, the other two are yet to be identified. No arrests were made till Friday evening, he added.