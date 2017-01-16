'Dangal' Star Zaira Wasim Apologises After Being Trolled For Meeting Mufti

New Delhi: Kashmiri actor Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal', apologised on Monday after she was trolled in social media for meeting state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“Forgive me, I am just sixteen... I want to apologise to all those people who I have unintentionally hurt. People have been hurt by who I meet,” she said.

The actor has come into the limelight following her role in wrestling drama 'Dangal'.

Following her meeting with Mufti, Wasim was trolled online by a group of people who blamed the chief minister over recent unrest in the Valley and demanded that she should apologise for her actions.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah took to twitter to express solidarity with Wasim. A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!"," he wrote on twitter.

A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! https://t.co/MFz3ZKykV1 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

"I'm being projected as a role model for Kashmiri youth... I don't want anyone to follow my footsteps. I am not proud of what I am doing," she said.

Wasim is donning the role of a Muslim girl in Aamir Khan's next production 'Secret Superstar'. She wears a burqa to conceal her identity in the film because her father is against her pursuing career in music.