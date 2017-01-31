Dantewada Police Killed Tribals in Fake Encounter, Alleges Activist

Raipur: The activists in Dantewada district have alleged police have killed two local tribals, including a woman, after branding them as Naxals on Sunday.

The relatives of slain suspected Naxals claimed they were first abducted by police and later shot dead in the Jungles of Hirauli-Purangal when they were returning from Kirandul weekly market.

Both the victims were relatives.

On Sunday, police issued a statement claiming they received a tip off about the presence of Naxals in Hirauli-Purangal jungles and engaged the rebels which resulted in their death.

According to police, the slain Naxals were identified as Bhima Kudati alias Sukku, a deputy Commander of Gampud village and Sukmati Hemla, a member of Jan Milita.

Police also claimed that it recovered a 303 Rifle and huge cache of arms from encounter site.

On Monday, a post about the alleged encounter was shared on the social media by social activist Mangal Kunjam who claimed encounter was fake.

After the post was shared, a controversy kicked off and police claims of encounter came under scanner.

Superintendent of Police Dantewada, Kamlochan Kashyap, rejected the allegations and said, "The people who were trying to paint police encounter in negative shades and spreading rumours are actually Naxal supporters and enjoy links with Naxals and will be probed."

Earlier, the courts and NHRC have acknowledged widespread human rights violations and incidents of rapes in Bastar by police. Dantewada comes under Bastar division.

Notably, Bastar IG SRP Kalluri has been facing criticism from humans rights organisations for alleged attacks on rights activist and journalists by police.