Darbhanga, Bhopal Ranked Dirtiest Railway Stations

Bhopal: Just days after it bagged the second spot in Swachhta Survey 2017, Bhopal now has been ranked as the second dirtiest railway station in the country.

The cleanliness index, released by the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday, ranked Darbhanga as the filthiest railway station of all.

Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Beas in Punjab were declared the cleanest railway stations in A-1 and A categories, reported IANS.

“The cleanliness of all stations will be taken care of,” the central spokesperson of West Central Railway Surendra Yadav said.

Secunderabad (Telangana) and Jammu station got the second and third place in the A-1 category. In A category, Khammam came second and Ahmedabad third.

Indore was ranked 27th, while Sagar and Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, which are being developed as world class station on public private partnership (PPP) model, secured 15th and 33rd place, respectively.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said: "Since last year, there had been a significant improvement in cleanliness at stations."

Prabhu further said the biggest challenge for cleanliness on platforms were visitors and passengers.

"The focus is on platform cleanliness, coach cleanliness, toilet cleanliness and track cleanliness," he said.

The cleanliness survey was carried out at 407 stations, of which 75 were in A-1 category or most busy stations and 332 were in A category.