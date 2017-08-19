Darjeeling Blast: GJM Alleges Bengal Govt’s Hand, Gurung Demands NIA Probe

Gorkha Janamukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung on Saturday wrote a letter to the Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Darjeeling blast.The GJM chief letter came after the West Bengal Police filed a case against Gurung and two others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case.The UAPA case was filed against Gurung after he was released recently by a court in the murder case of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League president Madan Tamang in 2010.The Morcha has alleged that Gurung’s name was dragged in to the case without any proof.“On August 18, a blast occurred in Darjeeling town and before anyone could come to terms with the nature of the blast the Darjeeling police have rushed to file an FIR against the GJM president and other leaders. Sir, every Gorkha is today wondering as to how it is possible that an FIR be filed this early in such a serious matter, while the investigations have not yet begun?” Gurung’s0 letter to Rajnath said.The GJM chief’s letter questioned how was it possible that the police didn’t see someone planting a bomb when the blast site is situated right next to the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station.“It is either a case of gross incompetence, or a case of fake blast planted by state agents to frame the GJM leadership. We suspect that the blast is a handiwork of the Bengal government to disrupt the Gorkhaland movement,” said the letter.Gurung said a high-level inquiry committee must probe the case. He said the panel must be made up NIA investigators and monitored by a Supreme Court judge.An explosion rocked Darjeeling late on Friday. No one was injured but several shops were damaged. The incident took place in front of the Old Super Market near Singamari Motor Syndicate which is close to the GJM office.