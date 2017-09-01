Darjeeling Crisis: Police Issue Look Out Notice Against GJM Chief Bimal Gurung

West Bengal CID on Friday issued a look out notice against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung for instigating violence, rioting, killing, explosion and arson in last two months.Sources said that the noose around Gurung tightened after he alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to derail the Gorkhaland movement and slammed his party leader, Binay Tamang, for joining hands with the government.“CM has given the green signal for a massive combing operation against Bimal Gurung and other senior GJM leaders,” said a source in the state secretariat.A senior police officer said that raids were conducted at several places and they picked up 14 Morcha leaders from the Bengal-Sikkim border.Reports say that in one of the raids at bordering areas, Bimal Gurung managed to evade police grasp. Bimal’s wife, Asha, also reportedly went into hiding.GJM leaders allege that Binay Tamang is helping the state police in revealing hideouts of Morcha leaders. “He is a traitor and the people of Darjeeling will always remember him as a back-stabber,” Bimal Gurung said.The rift in GJM came out in the open on Thursday after Binay Tamang was removed as a chief coordinator, for going against Bimal Gurung’s wishes.Tamang’s removal came hours after he – in a public meet in Kurseong – announced that the indefinite bandh will remain suspended for 12 days.Speaking to News18, GJM leader and Darjeeling MLA, Amar Rai said, “It is unfortunate that there is a difference of opinion among GJM leaders. But I am sure that people of hills are united and they will remain united till we achieve Gorkhaland.”