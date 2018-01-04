GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Fatwa Against Slim Fit Designer Burqas

The Darul Uloom recently issued a fatwa against New Year celebrations, observing that it was un-Islamic as the Islamic calendar year starts from Muharram.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
(Representation Image/REUTERS)
Lucknow: Wearing designer and slim fit burqas attract prying eyes and is against Islam, prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has said in a fatwa.

It said burqas in various styles, colours and designs were not allowed in Islam

"In the name of hijab (veil), designer and slim fit burqa is haram and strictly prohibited in Islam," the fatwa said in response to a query from a person who had asked the muftis if wearing designer burqas, which are sometimes body-hugging and draw male gazes, was permitted in Islam.

The seminary is one of the biggest and prominent seminaries of Asia and is situated in Deoband town in Saharanpur district.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
