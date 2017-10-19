Dasna Jail Authorities to Rename its Dental Clinic After Aarushi

After a four years’ stay at the Dasna jail, Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar, who spent most of their time attending to the dental ailments of the inmates, will now be getting the prison dental clinic to the name of their deceased daughter Aarushi.The state government, as a gesture to acknowledge the Talwar couple’s services, has decided to dedicate the dental unit at the Dasna Jail Hospital to Aarushi, who was found murdered at their Noida residence in 2008.Minister of State for Jail, Jai Kumar Singh, has confirmed the development and said he will very soon meet the Talwar couple and inform them about the decision.“This prison clinic was almost dysfunctional when the Talwar couple came in four years ago. It was on their insistence that the clinic was made operational again. I will very soon meet them and give them the news of renaming it as ‘Aarushi’. I will also appeal them to continue to visit the inmates for at least two hours a week,” Singh said.Last week, the Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwar couple from the charges of murdering their daughter and domestic help.Earlier, in a CBI Court has in 2013, pronounced the couple guilty of double murder. Since then, they have served four years of jail term, waiting for justice.During their stay at the Dasna Jail, the Talwars treated hundreds of inmates and prison employees at the dental clinic. It is also worth noting that Rajesh Talwar has been a well-known dentist before the 2008 incident.According to prison authorities, the dental clinic at Dasna Jail Hospital was almost shut before the Talwar couple arrived, while the inmates’ complains of dental problems kept going up.However, things started improving with the dentist couple working on the inmates’ health issues. While Rajesh Talwar used to treat male inmates, Nupur Talwar used to take care of the female inmates. The jail authorities also co-operated with the duo and procured necessary equipment to run the facility.