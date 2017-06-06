Daughter of Vegetable Vendor From Bihar Makes it to U-19 Football Squad

Patna: A daughter of vegetable vendor from Bihar’s Katihar district has secured a place in the India under-19 football team.

Puja Kumari is currently in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh with the national team preparing for a tournament to be held in Dubai.

Puja is currently studying in class X in Gandhi High School.

Despite struggling to make ends meet, Puja’s parents backed her from class fifth when she pleaded to them to allow her join extra sports classes after normal school timings.

She began with Kho-Kho, and gradually inclined towards football. Her parents, Ram Janam and Sajni Devi, had to face the wrath of the neighborhood for allowing their daughter to wear shorts and T-shirt.

“It was a basic requirement for her. How could she play wearing traditional clothes? We are very poor but understood her needs, though it was not easy to fulfill. My daughter became an eyesore for people living in our Mohallah. They objected her sports dress. Some of them used to come to us, giving advice to maintain social ethics,” Ram Janam said.

Her mother Sajni Devi said that Puja is zealous excel in sports and make them proud of her. “Puja often goes with her father to sell vegetables. She would assist him in weighing vegetables for the customers and always insist to push the cart back home in the evening. My daughter never demanded anything extra despite the fact that some of her colleagues in the team are very well-off,” Sajni said.

District Education Officer Shriram Singh and Sports Officer Brijesh Vikalp lent a helping hand to assist Puja in achieving her goals. Vikalp said that the state government was providing her all possible assistance and promised to do so in future as well.