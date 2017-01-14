David Guetta to Perform in Mumbai on January 15; Authorities Give Nod

Mumbai: French DJ David Guetta's concert in Mumbai, which was initially scheduled to take place on Friday, will now be held on Sunday, January 15 with the city police issuing permission for the event.

"We have issued permission for Guetta's event tomorrow to be held in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), to where it has been shifted," DCP Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said.

The Mumbai concert was earlier planned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

refused to give permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden in BKC.

The police had earlier rejected the permission for Sunburn Arena event, citing non-completion of mandatory requirements and legal formalities.

The 49-year-old Grammy-award winning music star will now perform in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day (January 15). His Mumbai show will be held in the afternoon, while his event in the national capital is set for the evening tomorrow.

The event organisers also confirmed saying they have received the nod from the authorities.

"We are happy to add that we have succeeded in rescheduling the event for Sunday, January 15 between 11 AM to 4 PM at the same venue - Jio Gardens, BKC," Harindra Singh, Managing Director & Chairman, Percept Limited said.

"We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday," he said.

About 4,000 people were expected to turn up for the event yesterday.

In Bengaluru, Guetta was scheduled to headline a special gig on Thursday, kickstarting his four-city tour to

Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. However, it was cancelled with organisers and authorities citing conflicting reasons.

Guetta will keep his date with fans in Hyderabad tonight.